Sup Dogs wins best college bar competition for the third time

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -There will be some celebrating going on at Sup Dogs in Greenville as it has won Barstool’s Best Bar competition for the Best College Bar in America.

This is the third time Sup Dogs has won the online competition.

Sup Dogs previously won the online Twitter competition in 2019 and 2020 competing against college bars all across the country.

