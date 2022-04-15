Advertisement

Study Abroad Program returns to College of The Albemarle, following pandemic pause

College of the Albemarle
College of the Albemarle(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WITN) -One study abroad program is returning to an Eastern North Carolina college after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.

The college says previously planned trips to Puerto Rico and Thailand were canceled due to health concerns and travel restrictions.

“As the world begins to open back up, we are cautiously excited to resume this global experience opportunity at COA while working with our travel partner to implement additional health and safety protocols aimed at protecting our participants.”

Co- founder of study abroad, Dr. Dean Roughton

Roughton is set to lead this year’s trip which is scheduled during the college’s spring break from April 15th-23rd.

The college says students have first priority, but the program is open to faculty, staff and community members too.

