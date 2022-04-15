Advertisement

‘Seinfeld’ actress Liz Sheridan dies at 93

Veteran actress Liz Sheridan, best known for playing Jerry Seinfeld’s mother on “Seinfeld,”...
Veteran actress Liz Sheridan, best known for playing Jerry Seinfeld’s mother on “Seinfeld,” died Friday morning at the age of 93, her manager told CNN.(Source: Gray News)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Veteran actress Liz Sheridan, best known for playing Jerry Seinfeld’s mother on “Seinfeld,” died Friday morning at the age of 93, her manager told CNN.

Sheridan’s manager, who was also a close friend, said she had just celebrated her birthday earlier this week. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law.

While Sheridan had numerous roles in film and television, her role as Seinfeld’s mother was her most famous. She was also known as the nosy neighbor Mrs. Ochmonek on the 1980s sitcom “ALF.”

Sheridan’s death comes less than two weeks after the death of fellow “Seinfeld” actress Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza’s mother.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

