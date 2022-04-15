Saving Graces: Herbie the Lovebug

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat lives up to his name!

Herbie the Lovebug is about two years old and in good health. Volunteers with Saving Graces 4 Felines say he loves attention and is a true lap cat. He is very confident and affectionate.

Herbie the Lovebug was found as a stray and had no previous owner, so now he is looking for his forever home.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required. All adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines and have been treated for worms and fleas. They have also been micro-chipped.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.