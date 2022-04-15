Advertisement

‘Pink Moon’ heralds spring, Passover

April's version of a full moon goes by several traditional names.
April's version of a full moon goes by several traditional names.(Source: MGN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The full moon will not be called blue this weekend. Instead, it will be called pink!

NASA said the “Pink Moon” will illuminate the sky from early Friday to Monday morning. The moon should be at its peak fullness Saturday afternoon.

This version of a full moon goes by several traditional names.

The “Pink Moon” honors its spring arrival, so it will not actually be the color pink.

It’s also known as the “Fish Moon” because, as coastal tribes note, it appears at the same time the shad fish swim upstream to spawn.

And it’s called a “Passover Moon” because its appearance coincides with the Jewish holiday.

Passover begins at sundown Friday and ends the following week at nightfall on April 23.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Battle
Kinston man charged with killing five-month-old son
ECU Health's logo was unveiled Thursday.
Greenville hospital becoming ECU Health Medical Center
These two people are wanted for the carjacking and assault of an elderly woman.
Two wanted after grandmother assaulted, carjacked in Craven County
Police seek to identify suspects in theft
Washington Police seek help identifying suspects in thefts
Woman found dead in Tarboro was over four months pregnant
Officials: Woman found dead in Tarboro was four months pregnant

Latest News

A single wild horse on the Outer Banks. This is not the foal that passed away.
Wild foal on the Outer Banks dies suddenly
Marqel Cockrell enters court during an extradition hearing at the Regional Justice Center in...
Mall store owner accused of shooting 9-year-old girl to be returned to California
Shooting victim Ava Chruniak expresses anger over being shot at a California mall.
Girl shot in mall: 'I will never forgive him'
Saving Graces for Felines: Herbie
Saving Graces for Felines: Herbie
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden wish the world a happy Passover.
Bidens deliver Passover greetings