Lenoir county hosts re-entry resource fair

The Lenoir County Re-Entry Council hosted a resource fair in Kinston.
The Lenoir County Re-Entry Council hosted a resource fair in Kinston.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -A local community is pooling its resources to help members re-enter society successfully.

The Lenoir County Re-entry Council hosted a resource fair in Kinston Thursday to make support available to community members after being incarcerated or completing hospital or rehabilitation stays.

Visitors to the fair had access to educational and employment opportunities as well as mental and physical health support services.

The fair was designed to make sure people in need of support had access to all the services they need in one location.

Barry Dixon with the Lenoir County Re-Entry Council says, “Some of those are behavioral. Some of those are cultural. Some of those are socioeconomic so we try to address all of those areas when we are running them through or working them through our re-entry council and re-entry programs.

Dixon says community support is critical to help people avoid reoffending or relapsing and winding up in the justice system again.

