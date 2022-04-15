Kinston fire stations receive new gas lines and grills

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Some local firefighters can now fire up the grill and cook hot meals even when the power is out.

The Kinston Fire Department Station 1 received a donation of three brand new gas grills Thursday afternoon.

The natural gas lines at the station were also extended to a patio outside to allow the grills to connect directly to the building’s gas line.

Piedmont Natural Gas teamed up with Ferguson Plumbing Supply and Gardner-Marsh Gas Equipment to extend the gas line and provide the grills for free.

Piedmont initiated the donation after working closely with the department on techniques to safely address natural gas line accidents.

The station’s backup generator supplies power for critical needs during power outages, but the gas-powered grills will allow firefighters to cook even if power is lost during major storms and natural disasters.

Kinston firefighter Emanuel Royster says, “There are times that it will generate power for mostly our primary sources and things that we need like our alarms and stuff like that so there are times where it may not get like the oven or something like that so it’s nice to have the grills as a backup.”

All three Kinston fire stations received similar donations.

