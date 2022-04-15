Havelock High School- Catherine Hurst

Catherine Hurst

Hello! My name is Cat Hurst. I attend Havelock High School where I’m involved in our music program. I play piano, clarinet, and guitar, and I was a drum major in the marching band. I’m going to UNCW in the fall to study piano. When I’m not doing “music stuff,” I like to draw, skate, play video games and hang out with my friends. We spend a lot of time walking around different shops and malls, just being ourselves. This summer I want to spend a lot of time on the beach surfing, and I want to take a road trip with my friends. I don’t know where yet, but we’ll figure that out as we go.

WITN Class of 2022

School: Havelock High School

Name: Cat Hurst

Age: 18

Plans for next year: Study piano at the University of North Carolina Wilmington

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Staying positive in the face of burnout and senioritis.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Get involved in something and never think you’re too young to do anything worthwhile.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Our marching band season last Fall! It was so nice to have a normal marching season again, and we had a great show. It was everything I wanted my senior season to be. While I’m sad marching band is over for me, it ended on a good note. Now, it’s my turn to pass on the traditions of the Marching Rams to the next generation of marchers and leaders.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In a big city playing music every night. I’m not picky on where exactly, but I know I’ll be successful.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My piano teacher, Kay Horne. Because of her, I started to care about music. That gave me a direction in life which has led me to where I am and the life I have ahead of me today. Without her, I probably would have quit music all together.

I am most unique because: I want to be so comfortable being myself that people around me have to be themselves as well. Even though I’m a leader, I try to support people from the bottom instead of pulling them up from the top.

What is the one quote you live by: “The past tense of regret is often indecision” – Cecil Palmer. It reminds me to seize opportunities in front of me and to not shy away from things because I don’t feel ready.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Sleep, My friends, Music, Coffee, Good memories

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: New York City, but hear me out. There’s a huge jazz scene in Brooklyn, and large populations call for a lot of entertainment. There would always be steady work, especially if I’m not picky about what type of music I play. Also, it’s a massive city filled with millions of types of people. I would get to experience something new every day.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I get scared a lot. I think people know me as a pretty confident person who’s not afraid to speak up or be myself, but I’m super conscious of how people might see me. Sometimes it’s hard for me to talk to people or try new things because I’m worried of how I’ll be seen, especially if I fail or things don’t work out. I know what direction I’m going in, but the specifics of that direction scare me, and I want to make the wrong choices.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Sophomore year. Even though Covid hit in the spring, I made a lot of good memories with a lot of good people that year. I also grew a lot as a musician and matured a lot as a person during that time (and to be honest, the two go hand in hand). It’s when I really started to come into myself and become who I am today.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would bring my acoustic guitar. While I was waiting to be rescued, I would still have something to keep me sane while I was alone for so long.

