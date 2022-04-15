Halifax County Early College- Zaniya Battle

Zaniya Battle

My name is Zaniya Battle. I am a senior at Halifax County Early College in Halifax County, North Carolina. I have two siblings, my older brother (Donavan), and my younger sister (Zamiya). My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, making connections with people, traveling, and trying new things. In my school community, I serve as a peer tutor, COVID Tester, Class President, Student Ambassador, and Valedictorian. My education has always been my top priority before taking on any other opportunities. I had to make sure that my school schedule never interfered with my work schedule. When I graduate, I have interest in working in the medical field to soon become a doctor. I love helping people, I love making people smile, I love making people feel better, I love the drive and intensive moments that arise at quick notice, and lastly, I love to see the outcome whether it is good or bad because there is always room for improvement! My future goal is very important because it allows me to give back to the community. I also have to serve as a role model for my sister so that she will follow the right path. I also want to give a big shout out to my parents (William and Tyrana Battle) for always being there and supporting me to be the best me that I can be!

School: Halifax County Early College

Name: Zaniya Gabrielle Battle

Age: 18

Plans for next year: Attend East Carolina University majoring in Biology on a Pre-Med Track!

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Trying to stay motivated, Not procrastinate, Balancing school work and extracurricular activities, making sure that you do not wait until the last minute to start on important information when the due date is around the corner!

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Stay true to yourself! Focus on yourself and your schoolwork! Always reach out to people and make connections because these gestures will lead you to bigger opportunities. Get involved in your community!



What has been the highlight of your senior year: Becoming Senior Class President! Finding out that I was the Valedictorian! Being able to earn money while I am learning things that will help me in my future endeavors. Meeting the Governor (Roy Cooper) Applying for scholarships and College(s) and receiving scholarships and acceptance letter(s).



Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In the next 10 years, I see myself finishing school and working in the hospital as an Anesthesiologist or OBGYN. More than likely I will soon start my own practice and be able to see customers!

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My Mother (Dr. Tyrana Battle) is the most influential person in my life because she has always been a person who is always willing to help others. She serves as a light in her community and school system. She has faced many challenges and has overcome them every time just by the way she handles herself in situations. Dr. Battle has always been a good role model for my sister and me. She never expects too much from us but to work hard and focus on the goals that we want to achieve in our lives. She always leaves us with, “Make good choices” and the phrase, “Conceive, Believe, Achieve!” I am the person that I am today because of her.

I am most unique because: I serve as a leader in many capacities. I have a good personality and a good sense of humor. I am opened to try things and love being exposed to new opportunities. I love to accept a challenge. I love to help others



What is the one quote you live by: “Focus on the goal, never run away when it gets hard”



What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, Myself, Family, Home/Bed, Education



If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Atlanta, GA For more opportunities. A chance to build on my interest in becoming an anesthesiologist or OB-GYN doctor. Increase my entrepreneurship skills as a young business lady who specializes in making shirts with my Cricut machine. I would probably move to Georgia for a few years to build upon my craft and build more on my career then move back to North Carolina to serve the people in my community.



What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I make customized t-shirts and buttons on the side outside of school!

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior Year!

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A Tent or boat

