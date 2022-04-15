Greenville Christian Academy- Breanna Andrews

Breanna Andrews

My name is Breanna Andrews, and I’m a senior at Greenville Christian Academy. I have attended GCA for 14 years. For the past seven years, I have been very involved in basketball, volleyball, and soccer. I also am currently on the student government association. I have been attending Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church since I was born, and I attend the weekly services, youth group activities, and summer mission trips and camps. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my parents and four brothers on our family farm or at the river with my friends. I’m so excited to start my journey to becoming an Occupational Therapist Assistant at Pitt Community College.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Trying to keep up with all the schoolwork while playing sports

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Get involved and make the best of these years, because they’ll be over before you know it

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Playing in the volleyball state championship

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully, married and working as an occupational therapist assistant

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My parents, they have always been my biggest supporters, and they always are there to help me with anything I need

I am most unique because: I have grown up with four older brothers, which has led me to have a very relaxed and calm attitude.

What is the one quote you live by: “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My relationship with God, my family, my friends, my church, and my health

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Switzerland, I have always thought that it is such a beautiful country

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I danced for 6 years when I was younger

Which year of high school was your favorite: My senior year has been my favorite

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A boat with a full tank of gas

