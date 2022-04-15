Urvi Patel

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Urvi Patel. I am eighteen years old, and I attend Greenfield School in Wilson, NC. I plan on continuing my education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as a biology major. I have been an active member of the Student Government Association serving as President, Secretary, and Spirit Chair. Additionally, I am co-founder of the Environmental Club and the Diversity Club at my school. I am also an advocate for blood donation and have partnered with American Red Cross to coordinate several blood drives at my school. Finally, I am a member of Greenfield’s soccer team and won the 2021 state championship.

WITN Class of 2022 Greenfield School- Urvi Patel

Plans for next year: My plans for next year are to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to study biology on the pre-med track.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task of being a senior is waiting for decisions to be released from colleges and scholarships.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My advice for underclassmen is to get involved in your community.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year is coordinating and participating in Greenfield’s annual haunted trail fundraiser.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years, I see myself graduating from medical school and beginning my residency in dermatology.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mother is the most influential person in my life because of everything she has done to get me the education she never had.

I am most unique because: I view problems as opportunities to help people or contribute to a need.

What is the one quote you live by: “There is no exercise better for the heart than reaching down and lifting people up.” ― John Holmes

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: I value my family, my friends, my teachers, my education, and my future.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Paris, France so I could eat French pastries every morning.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: My classmates do not know how much they mean to me.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My sophomore year of high school was my favorite because of the friendships I made.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I could take one item with me on a deserted island I would take an inflatable raft so I could escape.

