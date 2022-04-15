Advertisement

Eastern Carolina Churches enjoy restriction-free Good Friday services

Eastern Carolina Churches enjoy restriction-free Good Friday services
By Deric Rush
Apr. 15, 2022
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Parishioners at Christ Episcopal Church in New Bern participated in in-person Good Friday Liturgy.

Christians observe the Friday before Easter to remember the crucifixion of Jesus. From the early days of the Christian faith, Good Friday was observed as a day of sorrow, penance, and fasting.

Parishioners shared sacraments during the Liturgy and listened to the story of Jesus’ last days leading to his crucifixion.

Christ Church in New Bern held outdoor, socially-distanced worship services over the last two years due to social distancing guidelines enforced because of high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Clergy members say some of the services were completely virtual but explained that the rigors of the last two years of the pandemic haven’t diminished their reverence for this special weekend.

“So for me, the importance of this weekend is the very core of the faith of Christianity you can’t celebrate the resurrection without acknowledging Jesus’ death on the cross to stand in the shadow of the cross especially knowing that Easter is coming and especially knowing that the resurrection is going to happen is a journey that I enjoy taking,” said Christ Church Rector Paul Canady.

Parishioners also shared in the excitement, telling WITN some of the parts of in-person worship they missed most.

“It is absolutely lovely particularly when we’re singing I mean now we’re allowed to sing we weren’t and you know I believe that singing to the Lord is praying twice it just allows your heart to rejoice and be glad,” said 15-year parish member Jane Merritt.

22-year member Dave O’Connell said, “Now that we’ve moved back in again there is that bigger community people are seeing a lot of their old friends in familiar places.”

Christ Church began with several services Thursday for Maundy Thursday. The congregation held a special passion tide choral service Friday night at 7 pm.

