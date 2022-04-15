Craven County Sheriff’s Office trying to locate missing woman

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old Susan Arlene Boydstun.

Boydstun left her residence located on Possum Trot Road on April 14 around 12:00pm traveling to Wal Mart.

Deputies say the last known location for Boydstun was on U.S. 70 Highway traveling westbound between Kinston and La Grange in a silver 2004 Honda Accord with North Carolina Registration TBR-5268 at approximately 2:00 p.m.

Boydstun has some cognitive impairments and may be disoriented or confused.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Boydstun you can contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357, Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, or you local law enforcement agency.

