Beaufort County moves into medium risk community spread for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Federal health officials say the risk of community spread of COVID-19 has increased in several North Carolina counties.

The Centers for Disease Control on Friday released a new map showing the risk levels for all 100 counties.

Last week, only two counties were medium risk, but that jumped to five counties on Friday.

The CDC says those counties include two here in Eastern Carolina, Beaufort and Wayne counties. There continues to be no counties in the high-risk category.

