Advertisement

Beaufort County moves into medium risk community spread for COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control on Friday released a new map showing the risk levels for all...
The Centers for Disease Control on Friday released a new map showing the risk levels for all 100 counties.(CDC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Federal health officials say the risk of community spread of COVID-19 has increased in several North Carolina counties.

The Centers for Disease Control on Friday released a new map showing the risk levels for all 100 counties.

Last week, only two counties were medium risk, but that jumped to five counties on Friday.

The CDC says those counties include two here in Eastern Carolina, Beaufort and Wayne counties. There continues to be no counties in the high-risk category.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Battle
Kinston man charged with killing five-month-old son
These two people are wanted for the carjacking and assault of an elderly woman.
Two wanted after grandmother assaulted, carjacked in Craven County
ECU Health's logo was unveiled Thursday.
Greenville hospital becoming ECU Health Medical Center
Woman found dead in Tarboro was over four months pregnant
Officials: Woman found dead in Edgecombe County was four months pregnant
Police seek to identify suspects in theft
Washington Police seek help identifying suspects in thefts

Latest News

Trillium Health Resources ribbon cutting
Mobile health clinic offers services to rural Eastern Carolina communities
Just two counties remain in the medium risk category.
CDC: 98 counties in low risk for community spread of virus
construction on maternity ward is underway.
Building for Babies project underway at Onslow Memorial Hospital
Senate bargainers have reached agreement on a slimmed-down $10 billion package for countering...
COVID relief bill advances as CDC starts sweeping review