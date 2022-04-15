Advertisement

Avian flu confirmed at sixth Wayne County commercial poultry farm

A chicken is tested for avian influenza.
A chicken is tested for avian influenza.(Georgia Poultry Lab)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The avian flu continues to spread here in Eastern Carolina with it confirmed at yet another commercial poultry operation.

The state Department of Agriculture says Wayne County has seen its sixth confirmed farm with the virus. Nearly 90,000 chickens had to be destroyed at that location.

So far, three commercial turkey and three commercial chicken operations have been found to have the virus in Wayne County this month. There’s also been an outbreak at three other commercial turkey farms in neighboring Johnston County.

The state says to date, 371,352 chickens and 110,213 turkeys have been euthanized in the two counties because of the bird flu.

Ten days ago, state ag officials announced that poultry shows and public sales have been suspended until further notice.

