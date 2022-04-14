Advertisement

West Craven baseball continues great season, battles past Greene Central on the road

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It turned into a great high school baseball game Wednesday night at Greene Central as West Craven held off a late rally to win it 4-3.

The Eagles built up an early lead and got it up to 4-1 when Wilson Webber doubled in Tanner Long in the middle innings.

Junior ace Taylor Batten went the distance for the Eagles striking out 10 to get them the win.

Rams were able to plate a pair of runs and were threating to tie, or win it in the 7th. Easton Creech had an RBI single to make it a one run game.

West Craven improves to 14-2. They are 7-1 in conference with four big games against North Pitt and Southwest Edgecombe still coming to close the regular season.

