‘We can always do better’: Nonprofit expands ocean safety awareness

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Know Before You Go-NC hosted American Red Cross Regional CEO Barry Porter at its first board of directors meeting on Wednesday.

The 2019 initiative, now a newly created charitable nonprofit organization, is designed to promote beach safety and education.

“It was born out of tragic events, the drownings that we had along our coastline, in particular here in Emerald Isle,” Danny Shell, Know Before you Go cofounder said.

“It was designed solely to support what the town was doing. And I think it was recognized at that time that collectively, as a community and as a town, we can always do better.”

Shell and his wife Cherie came up with the initiative in 2019.

The National Weather Service reported 17 total drowning deaths in 2019 along the coast of North Carolina. Ten of those deaths were at Crystal Coast beaches, with two reported at Emerald Isle.

The Town of Emerald Isle has since made an effort to decrease the number of deaths by extending lifeguard shifts and having them on the stand earlier in the season, increasing the amount of flagposts for hazard warnings, and extra awareness signs from the new nonprofit.

Stinger: The nonprofit is now receiving support from some larger organizations. Deric Rush got a chance to sit in on the organizations first meeting and he joins us live with more from Emerald Isle. Deric?

“A lot of people that are coming out have never been to the beach before... they haven’t been in the ocean before and they’re just unaware of what power that the ocean possesses,” Paul Musco of Salty Pirate Waterpark said.

The fun that comes from time spent at the beach does not come without risk, and that is why Know Before You Go has worked hard to increase safety measures along the Crystal Coast.

The safety measures have drawn support from organizations as large as the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina and its CEO, Barry Porter.

“The American Red Cross has been about saving lives in water safety for over 100 years,” Porter said.

“There are many wanting to help share that message. This effort here in Emerald Isle will help to save lives and we’re really happy that the group is organized and putting together a community education program.”

Know Before You Go has written plans to put signs at businesses on the island and its organizers hope to work with Emerald Isle Ocean Rescue to start teachings kids early on about beach and ocean safety. The plan is to foster this by providing shirts to kids with beach flags on them while educating them at local summer programs.

The Emerald Isle Fire Department is certified by the United States Lifesaving Association and was featured in October 2020 in the USLA’s American Lifeguard Magazine.

