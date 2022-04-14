Washington Police seek help identifying suspects in thefts

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Washington Police say they are looking for several people responsible for stealing from a local business.

Police say they have responded to larcenies from a local business in recent weeks.

Police provided pictures of those they say are responsible for the latest theft and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.

If you have any information about the identities of the individuals in the picture you can contact the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444.

