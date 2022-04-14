Greenville hospital becoming ECU Health Medical Center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Medical Center will be rebranded as ECU Health Medical Center starting in May.

Back in November, ECU and Vidant Health merged together to be rebranded as ECU Health. The change went into effect on January 1.

ECU Health announced Thursday that the rebranding process for most Vidant hospitals will take several months to complete. The new names are as follows:

ECU Health Medical Center

ECU Health Beaufort Hospital – A Campus of ECU Health Medical Center

ECU Health Bertie Hospital

ECU Health Chowan Hospital

ECU Health Duplin Hospital

ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital

ECU Health North Hospital

ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital

The Outer Banks Hospital

ECU Health Maynard Children’s Hospital

“The rebranding to ECU Health is symbolic of the importance and longstanding cooperation of ECU’s Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Health. Together, we have long stood side by side advancing the health delivery, research and education mission for eastern North Carolina. Having one brand will make our close and important relationship apparent to everyone.”

The Brody School of Medicine’s name will not change. The new names of Vidant Medical Group and ECU Physicians will be shared in the future.

A new logo was also unveiled with the words “ECU Health.” A spokesperson says the logo captures the essence of the innovative regional health system and the unwavering commitment of two organizations working collaboratively to transform the east.

All of the rebranding will begin in May.

