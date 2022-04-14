Greenville hospital becoming ECU Health Medical Center
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Medical Center will be rebranded as ECU Health Medical Center starting in May.
Back in November, ECU and Vidant Health merged together to be rebranded as ECU Health. The change went into effect on January 1.
ECU Health announced Thursday that the rebranding process for most Vidant hospitals will take several months to complete. The new names are as follows:
- ECU Health Medical Center
- ECU Health Beaufort Hospital – A Campus of ECU Health Medical Center
- ECU Health Bertie Hospital
- ECU Health Chowan Hospital
- ECU Health Duplin Hospital
- ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital
- ECU Health North Hospital
- ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital
- The Outer Banks Hospital
- ECU Health Maynard Children’s Hospital
The Brody School of Medicine’s name will not change. The new names of Vidant Medical Group and ECU Physicians will be shared in the future.
A new logo was also unveiled with the words “ECU Health.” A spokesperson says the logo captures the essence of the innovative regional health system and the unwavering commitment of two organizations working collaboratively to transform the east.
All of the rebranding will begin in May.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.