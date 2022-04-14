Unique Ukraine relief efforts sprouting in ENC

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - As the war in Ukraine persists, so do efforts here in North Carolina to help Ukrainian refugees.

Janet Eshleman started the Help Ukraine Yard Sale in Morehead City. The yard sale is collecting sale items and monetary donations that will be sold at a yard sale on May 6-7.

All proceeds will help relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees.

Items are being stored in the Old K-Mart building on Arendell Street.

“It bothered me very much and tears would come to my eyes and finally I thought I’ve got to do something. I’ve even though I’m older so many things, but there are scooters there are bicycles there are fishing poles, you name it, I think we have it,” said Eshleman when asked where the idea originated.

The Help Ukraine Yard Sale will accept drop-offs and monetary donations on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 am-3 pm, and Sundays from 3 pm-5 pm leading up to the big yard sale.

StarMed Healthcare says it is in the preliminary phases of assembling a rapid response team to send to Poland to aid Polish healthcare providers with the influx of Ukrainian refugees.

StarMed medical officials say 2.6-million refugees have fled to Poland since Russia invaded Ukraine.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a physician if you’re a medical assistant a nurse mid-levels we want anyone that’s in the medical field that’s interested in going they don’t have the infrastructure in the healthcare system to actually take care of all these people. There’s just no way a country can handle that many refugees,” when asked details about the health system’s efforts.

StarMed Health care says it will cover travel expenses and pay hazard pay for healthcare workers willing to assist in Poland.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.