Advertisement

Unique Ukraine relief efforts sprouting in ENC

Unique relief efforts for Ukraine.
Unique relief efforts for Ukraine.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - As the war in Ukraine persists, so do efforts here in North Carolina to help Ukrainian refugees.

Janet Eshleman started the Help Ukraine Yard Sale in Morehead City. The yard sale is collecting sale items and monetary donations that will be sold at a yard sale on May 6-7.

All proceeds will help relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees.

Items are being stored in the Old K-Mart building on Arendell Street.

“It bothered me very much and tears would come to my eyes and finally I thought I’ve got to do something. I’ve even though I’m older so many things, but there are scooters there are bicycles there are fishing poles, you name it, I think we have it,” said Eshleman when asked where the idea originated.

The Help Ukraine Yard Sale will accept drop-offs and monetary donations on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 am-3 pm, and Sundays from 3 pm-5 pm leading up to the big yard sale.

StarMed Healthcare says it is in the preliminary phases of assembling a rapid response team to send to Poland to aid Polish healthcare providers with the influx of Ukrainian refugees.

StarMed medical officials say 2.6-million refugees have fled to Poland since Russia invaded Ukraine.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a physician if you’re a medical assistant a nurse mid-levels we want anyone that’s in the medical field that’s interested in going they don’t have the infrastructure in the healthcare system to actually take care of all these people. There’s just no way a country can handle that many refugees,” when asked details about the health system’s efforts.

StarMed Health care says it will cover travel expenses and pay hazard pay for healthcare workers willing to assist in Poland.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
ECU Health's logo was unveiled Thursday.
Greenville hospital becoming ECU Health Medical Center
WILLIAM SILVER III
DEPUTIES: Rocky Mount man charged after running from traffic stop, leaving child in car
Limited stations in North Carolina sell E-15 gas
E-15 summertime gas ban lifted: What does this mean for your vehicle?
Just two counties remain in the medium risk category.
CDC: 98 counties in low risk for community spread of virus

Latest News

Police seek to identify suspects in theft
Washington Police seek help identifying suspects in thefts
Middle schoolers learning about an airplane
Martin County airport hosts first Wright Flight field day in two years
These two people are wanted for the carjacking and assault of an elderly woman.
Two wanted after grandmother assaulted, carjacked in Craven County
Trillium Health Resources ribbon cutting
Mobile health clinic offers services to rural Eastern Carolina communities