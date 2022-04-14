Two wanted after grandmother assaulted, carjacked in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A grandmother was sent to the hospital after Craven County deputies say she was carjacked today.

It happened in James City on U.S. 70 not far from the airport.

The 74-year-old woman said two people approached her vehicle while she was eating and told her to get out. When she didn’t, the woman was forcibly removed.

Craven County deputies now have warrants out for Danny Minor, 27, and Kimberly Woodall, 30, both of Asheboro. The two are wanted for felony common law robbery, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, and felony assault on a disabled person.

Deputies say they should be in a red 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT with North Carolina tags HD79162.

Anyone with information on Minor or Woodall should call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.

Family members say the woman remains at CarolinaEast Medical Center this evening.

