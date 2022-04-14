Advertisement

President Biden to visit Greensboro today

(Source: CNN/Pool)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - President Biden is expected to visit Greensboro Thursday.

President Biden is scheduled to speak at North Carolina A&T State University pushing for more production in America.

The president will meet faculty and students who are studying robotics and cybersecurity.

In Iowa on Tuesday, President Biden toured a biodiesel plant and announced his administration would allow a blend of gas with more corn-based fuel to be used this summer.

