Pitt County school board holds special meeting to discuss Greenville’s red-light camera program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss Greenville’s red-light camera program.

The meeting comes weeks after the North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled the program to be unconstitutional because too little of the generated money supported the local school system.

By North Carolina law, 90% of the program’s revenue is supposed to be given to the county’s schools, in this case: Pitt County.

In total, the program has generated more than $2.7 million and Pitt County Schools has received more than $1.7 million. That’s only 71.9% of the revenue.

That Pitt County BOE meeting was closed to the public. WITN reached out to the board members after the meeting and they declined to comment.

