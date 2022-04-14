Advertisement

Pitt County school board holds special meeting to discuss Greenville’s red-light camera program

Pitt County school board holds special meeting to discuss Greenville’s red-light camera program
By Justin Lundy
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss Greenville’s red-light camera program.

The meeting comes weeks after the North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled the program to be unconstitutional because too little of the generated money supported the local school system.

By North Carolina law, 90% of the program’s revenue is supposed to be given to the county’s schools, in this case: Pitt County.

In total, the program has generated more than $2.7 million and Pitt County Schools has received more than $1.7 million. That’s only 71.9% of the revenue.

That Pitt County BOE meeting was closed to the public. WITN reached out to the board members after the meeting and they declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Katrina Wilson holds images of her late son, Phillip Troublefield.
Family demands answers from police in Duplin Co shooting death
Jartavis Bradshaw | Demario Kornegay | Tyshawn Miller
Three men charged in Mount Olive murder
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game
Eric Whitfield spent two days in jail in February.
Onslow Co. school board member gets probation, ordered to have anger management assessment

Latest News

Interest rate hikes adding to challenges for prospective homebuyers
Interest rate hikes adding to challenges for prospective homebuyers
LaMelo Ball
Young, Hunter lead Hawks to 132-103 play-in rout of Hornets
RED LIGHT CAMERA CONTROVERSY
Pitt County school board holds special meeting to discuss Greenville’s red-light camera program
Average home loan rates are now around five percent.
Interest rate hikes adding to challenges for prospective homebuyers