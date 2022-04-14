Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How expansive is the drought?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We have been hearing of a prolonged drought for the Western US for years. How much of the United States is affected by a severe drought? Check out the question below and make your choice.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 14 (WITN)

Hint: Most of the Eastern US is not having a drought while most of the Western US is. Eastern NC is having a severe drought in parts of the area. We join a sliver of western Maine and area near the Everglades in Florida with severe drought.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Apr 14 (WITN)

A full 36 percent of the USA is in at least severe drought. A vast majority of the area from the plains to the west coast is suffering from prolonged dry weather. - Phillip Williams

