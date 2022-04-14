Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How expansive is the drought?
How much of the country is in at least severe drought?
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We have been hearing of a prolonged drought for the Western US for years. How much of the United States is affected by a severe drought? Check out the question below and make your choice.
Hint: Most of the Eastern US is not having a drought while most of the Western US is. Eastern NC is having a severe drought in parts of the area. We join a sliver of western Maine and area near the Everglades in Florida with severe drought.
A full 36 percent of the USA is in at least severe drought. A vast majority of the area from the plains to the west coast is suffering from prolonged dry weather. - Phillip Williams
