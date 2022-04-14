Officials identify body found in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials have identified the body of a woman found in Edgecombe County Wednesday morning.

Edgecombe County deputies went out to a shots fired call around 5:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Ellis Road.

According to officials, when deputies got there they found one woman dead. She has been identified as 30-year-old Jewelry Redmond who lived at the location.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (252) 641-7944.

