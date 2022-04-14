Northside High School debuts first musical in 10 years

PINETOWN, N.C. (WITN) - Northside High School is debuting its first musical in a decade.

Shrek Jr. the Musical will take the stage on April 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. at the high school in Pinetown. The musical is based on the Dreamworks animated film of the same name and brings all of the characters to life on stage.

The show features Terry Columbus as Shrek and Rhynn Alligood as Fiona. There is also an ensemble cast made up of high school students of all grade levels portraying a variety of the fairytale characters.

Tickets are $5 at the door. For more information, click here.

