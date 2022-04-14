McCrory & Walker face off in U.S. Senate debate tonight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Two of the leading Republican candidates for the open U.S. Senate seat will face each other in a debate in Raleigh tonight.

Former Gov. Pat McCrory and former Rep. Mark Walker will answer questions in the debate at WRAL-TV.

GOP frontrunner Rep. Ted Budd was also invited to the debate, but WRAL says he hasn’t accepted.

The winner in November’s election will replace Sen. Richard Burr who chose not to seek another term. The 66-year-old Burr has been in the Senate since 2005.

WRAL anchor Lena Tillet will moderate the debate, which begins at 7:00 p.m.

You can watch the debate starting at 7 p.m. here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.