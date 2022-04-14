Liberty Christian Academy- Kristina Benton

Kristina Benton

Hello, my name is Kristina Benton, and I am a senior at Liberty Christian Academy in Richlands, North Carolina. Throughout my time at Liberty, I have enjoyed being able to participate in school clubs such as Science Olympiad, Liberty Leads, and Beta Club. During my junior year, I had the honor of serving as Treasurer of my school’s Beta club. Some of my hobbies include reading a good book, photography, listening to music, and crocheting. After I graduate high school, I will be attending Triad School of Ministry in Burlington, North Carolina this fall to major in Digital Media and Design. I would like to thank all of my family, friends, and teachers over the years for being with me through the highs and lows of the past four years, and making my high school experience memorable. To my fellow classmates and the rest of the class of 2022, congratulations, we did it!

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I plan to attend Triad School of Ministry in Burlington, NC and study Digital Media and Design.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: I believe one of the most challenging tasks as a senior is the stress of applying to colleges and scholarships, and preparing for life after high school. All of these decisions such as where you are going to college, what to major in, or even if you aren’t going to college, deciding what you will be doing after high school at such a young age can be very overwhelming.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Surround yourself with people who will be a good influence and help to make a positive impact on your life, rather than those who will bring you down. Those people will be the ones who stick with you even through your hardest days. Also in everything you do, do it to the best of your ability.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: One of my favorite memories from this year has to be spending time with my friends at our school’s homecoming game. It was a great time of fun and laughter as we cheered from the student section for our friend who was playing in the game that night.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully in 10 years whatever I am doing I will be happy and fulfilling the plan God has for my life. I would like to think I would have graduated, have a stable job, and be married.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My parents are the most influential people in my life. Throughout the years, they have been there for me during my best times, and they have held me during my worst. I am thankful to have parents who have shown me their love for God, taught me how to be kind, and how to have a good work ethic.

I am most unique because: I am unique because I try to be a person people can come to when they need someone to talk to, and I try to lift people up and encourage them instead of bringing them down.

What is the one quote you live by: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” - Winston Churchhill

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My relationship with God, my family, my friends, my pets, and my education.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would love to go to Italy. Not only for the amazing food but also the scenery there captivates me.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: Honestly, I don’t really know, I don’t really have any secrets.

Which year of high school was your favorite: 11th grade had to be my favorite year of high school. So many good memories were made, and it was a time of laughter, life lessons learned, and good times spent with my classmates.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would bring my best friend. That way I wouldn’t be lonely, and two minds are better than one so we would have a better chance of having a good life on the island.

