Isaiah Canady

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Isaiah Canady. I am a church boy at heart! I am a Super Senior at Lenoir County Early College High School. I currently work at Kinston Clinic Pharmacy as a Pharmacy Technician. I plan to get my doctorate in Pharmacy. I am a very outgoing person and making people smile makes me happy.

WITN Class of 2022 Lenoir County Early College High School-Isaiah Canady

School: Lenoir County Early College High School

Name: Isaiah Canady

Age: 19

Plans for next year: My plan is to attend Campbell University

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task is to stay on task. As a senior, you are at the end of your High School journey which means you aren’t as motivated.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: I would tell underclassmen to do what’s best for them. Often times we get caught up trying to keep up with other people instead of doing what’s best for us.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year is not having as much school work to do. Another highlight would be having the opportunity to work as a Pharmacy Technician.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I will be fresh out of Pharmacy school and looking for a new job as a pharmacist.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life would be my uncle. He has always been my role model. My uncle never ceases to push me towards greater.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because I realize that no one is “normal”. We are all unique.

What is the one quote you live by: Ephesians 3:20 “Our God is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all we ask or think”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: I value Family, Friendships, work, compassion, and happiness.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere I would move somewhere in the Caribbean Islands. I would move there simply because it is so beautiful.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: There isn’t too much they don’t know about me.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year of high school was sophomore year. During my sophomore year the friendships we built as freshmen started to flourish.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would bring a bible. I would bring a bible because it’s something that is easy to take care of and doesn’t require electricity. Not only that but it would keep me full of hope.

