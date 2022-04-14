Naomi Gordon

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Naomi Gordon and I am a graduating senior of the class of 2022 at Lejeune High School. I am top of my class, the senior class president, and love to give my time to improve my school community. When I was 14, I moved here all the way from San Clemente, California. My dad is in the military, so I have had to adapt to new places throughout my life. I love to experience new things and meet lots of new people. As I continue on my life journey, I plan to move back to California and attend a university for biological science. I am looking forward to what is to come for me!

Class of 2022 Lejeune High School- Naomi Gordon

School: Lejeune High School

Name: Naomi Gordon

Age: 17

Plans for next year: Next year, I will be moving to California and attending university to study human biology.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: As a senior, it’s challenging to find time and move on to keep up with the balance of school work, home life, extracurriculars, work, college applications, and a social life all at the same me. There’s a lot of stress in life at this time, and the hardest part is honestly just reminding myself that I have to stay positive.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Honestly, just get involved! Throw yourself into extracurriculars and clubs, even if it seems nerve-wracking at first. You’ll meet so many people and have so many more opportunities as your life progresses.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: This year, I have really enjoyed getting to spend me with all of my close friends before we have to part ways after graduation. I’m going to miss everyone so much, so I’m trying to make the most of my year with them!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years, I will most likely be finishing up my residency to become a surgeon. I hope to be succeeding in my goal of making other people’s lives healthier and overall more positive.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life right now is my younger sister. She is only six years old, but she inspires me to be more creative, loving, and to take me to just laugh a little even when things seem stressful. She helps me see the positives in even the littlest things.

I am most unique because: I think what makes me most unique is my enthusiasm for music and the fact that I have learned to play the trumpet, piano, acoustic and electric guitars, the ukulele, and the piano. To sound cliche, my life wouldn’t be the same without music.

What is the one quote you live by: “Sometimes there’s beauty in the tough words—it’s all in how you read them.” - Jennifer Niven

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Punctuality, humor, music, philanthropy, and my relationship with family and friends.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could go anywhere, I would love to move to either Venice or Iceland. Truly, though, I would love to travel later on in my life, so picking one place to settle down is challenging.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this me: Most people don’t know that my middle name is Mahealani, which translates to “night of the full moon” or “beauty of the full moon” in Hawaiian.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Junior Year was my favorite year of high school. This was the year that I got super involved at my school, in classes, extracurriculars, volunteering, and more. I made so many friends and helped to make my school community a beer place for all of my peers. That year was when I really broke out of my shell and put myself out there.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I could take one item on a deserted island with me, it would either be my guitar or my minecraft bumblebee stuffed animal. Again, I love music, and if I had my guitar I could keep myself entertained while I was alone. Yet, if I had my stuffed animal, I would have more comfort and would be less lonely

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.