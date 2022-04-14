Perris Clayton

BIOGRAPHY:

Hello! My name is Perris Clayton and I am a senior at Lawrence Academy in Merry Hill NC. I have attended Lawrence Academy since I was in kindergarten and have always loved the family environment there. I am currently President of the student body and my senior class. Over the last 7 years, I have loved playing tennis, basketball, and have also been an inaugural member of the Lawrence Academy women’s soccer team. Sports have been a huge part of my life and have taught me so many amazing lessons. I am so grateful to be a part of a tennis team that came in second in the state for two years in a row. I was also named to the 2021 NCISAA 1A All-State Tennis Team my senior year. I am an active member of Edenton Baptist Church and our youth group. Some of my favorite memories were made during our summer missions trips where we were able to help others and spread the word of God. I plan to attend either NC State University or the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill in the fall. I hope to pursue a career in the medical field one day. In today’s world, people who work in the healthcare field are heroes. I can not wait until I get the opportunity to get out there and do my part.

WITN Class of 2022 Lawrence Academy- Perris Clayton

School: Lawrence Academy Merry Hill, NC

Name: Perris Clayton

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I plan on attending NC State University or The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: I would say the college application process and choosing what path you want to take after high school.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Always keep a good mindset and work ethic throughout high school. Never give up on your dreams because if you work hard enough they may just happen. Also, procrastinating an assignment is never the answer.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Getting accepted to all the colleges that I have always dreamed of going to.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I would imagine myself working as a Physician’s Assistant or Nurse in a big city. I can also see myself starting a family of my own.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: I would have to say my mom would be the most influential person in my life. She has also been by my side through all of the struggles I’ve gone through. She taught me so many life lessons and has always believed in me no matter how big my dreams were.

I am most unique because: I believe I am unique because I always try to see the good in people and keep an open mind when listening to their opinions.

What is the one quote you live by: “She believed she could, so she did”- R.S. Grey

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My relationship with God, Family, Friend, Church family, Sports

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I were able to live anywhere in the world I would live in Venice, Italy. I picked Venice because of its beautiful architecture and amazing history.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you, after all, this time: One thing my classmates don’t know about me is that I can play the ukulele.

Which year of high school was your favorite: I would say my junior would be my favorite.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would probably take my best friend so I wouldn’t have to be alone.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.