Advertisement

Kinston man charged with killing five-month-old son

Ricardo Battle
Ricardo Battle(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Kinston have charged a father with killing his baby son.

Ricardo Battle was charged today with second-degree murder after the five-month-old died.

Police said around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday they were called to UNC Lenoir Health Care about a child abuse case. Detectives learned that the five-month-old had received multiple injuries to his body.

Officers originally charged the 22-year-old Battle with felony child abuse.

After the baby died today, police upgraded his charge to murder.

Battle is being held without bond at the Lenoir County jail.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
ECU Health's logo was unveiled Thursday.
Greenville hospital becoming ECU Health Medical Center
WILLIAM SILVER III
DEPUTIES: Rocky Mount man charged after running from traffic stop, leaving child in car
Limited stations in North Carolina sell E-15 gas
E-15 summertime gas ban lifted: What does this mean for your vehicle?
Just two counties remain in the medium risk category.
CDC: 98 counties in low risk for community spread of virus

Latest News

Trillium Health Resources ribbon cutting
Mobile health clinic offers services to rural Eastern Carolina communities
President Joe Biden spoke this afternoon at North Carolina A&T State University pushing for...
President Biden wraps speech at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro
Pat McCrory, Mark Walker
McCrory & Walker face off in U.S. Senate debate tonight
ECU Health's logo was unveiled Thursday.
Greenville hospital becoming ECU Health Medical Center