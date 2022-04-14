Kinston man charged with killing five-month-old son

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Kinston have charged a father with killing his baby son.

Ricardo Battle was charged today with second-degree murder after the five-month-old died.

Police said around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday they were called to UNC Lenoir Health Care about a child abuse case. Detectives learned that the five-month-old had received multiple injuries to his body.

Officers originally charged the 22-year-old Battle with felony child abuse.

After the baby died today, police upgraded his charge to murder.

Battle is being held without bond at the Lenoir County jail.

