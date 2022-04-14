Jones Senior High School- Anthony Almanza

Anthony Almanza

Hi, my name is Anthony Almanza. I’m the middle of three children. I have lived in Jones County my whole life. I have come to enjoy seeing different places. I enjoy spending time with my family. I work summers doing manual labor. In my free time, I spend time volunteering at my church’s food pantry and in organizations such as Boy Scouts and 4-H.

Plans for next year: I will attend Grinnell College.

What is the most challenging task as a senior? College and scholarship applications are definitely the most challenging tasks during senior year.

What advice do you have for underclassmen? Don’t be afraid to ask your teachers or anyone for help get involved and volunteer more you won’t regret it.

What has been the highlight of your senior year? My highlight has been getting accepted into colleges and getting scholarships.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I see myself being successful, in whatever profession I choose.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why? My mom has been the most influential in my life because she taught me a lot of the values I have now.

I am most unique because: I have different views on the world and life, and experiences that led me to get these views.

What is the one quote you live by? “It be that way sometimes” Dr. Phil

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life? I value time, family, conservation, peace, and happiness.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why? I would move to Mexico because there is a lot of cool places there, and the food is excellent.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time? A lot of my classmates don’t know I’m a Boy Scout.

Which year of high school was your favorite? My sophomore year was my favorite year because it was fun before COVID messed everything up.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be? I would take a boat so I could get off the island.

