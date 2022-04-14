Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warm, breezy afternoon ahead of evening showers and storms

Marginal risk for any severe storms with this system
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, April 14th at 4:30am
By Phillip Williams
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday will be the fourth consecutive day in the 80s. This is the longest stretch of 80s we’ve experienced since the first week of October 2021. That being said, Thursday will also be the thirteenth 80-degree day of 2022. Though many dry hours are expected on Thursday, a few storms will roll through as we approach sunset. There will be a small threat for gusty winds and small hail with a couple of the storms but most of us will stay well under a quarter of an inch of rain because of the scattered nature of the showers and storms.

After the passage of the cold front, temperatures will return to a more normal level. Friday morning will be comfortably cool in the upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Rain chances stay low all weekend and temperatures will be in the 50s both mornings. Nice and warm weather is forecast for Saturday afternoon, but cooler highs in the upper 60s to around 70 are expected for Easter Sunday.

Thursday

Warm and breezy with scattered late day showers/storms. High 85. Wind SW 12-22. Rain chance: 60% PM.

Thursday Night

Numerous showers and a few storms. Low: 59. Wind W 10-15. Rain chance: 80%.

Friday

Clearing skies and mild. High 72. Wind WNW-10.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a high of 78. Wind: SW 5-10.

Easter Sunday

Mostly sunny with a cool start. Mid 50s at sunrise to an afternoon high of 69. Wind: E 5-10.

Monday

Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. High of just 68. Wind: NE 10-15. Rain chance: 30%

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

