J.H. Rose High School- Hayden Humphreys

WITN Class of 2022
WITN Class of 2022
WITN Class of 2022 J.H. Rose High School- Hayden Humphreys(Hayden Humphreys)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Hayden Humphreys

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Hayden Humphreys and I am a senior at JH Rose High School. I am 18 years old and was born and raised in Greenville, North Carolina. I have an older sister who is 23 and an older brother who is 21. Next year, I will be attending East Carolina University as a part of the Honors College and majoring in finance. In my free time, I love to lift weights, play golf, play basketball, and watch sports. I cannot wait for college and what the rest of my future has in store for me!

WITN Class of 2022 J.H. Rose High School- Hayden Humphreys

School: Junius H. Rose High School

Name: Hayden Humphreys

Age: 18

Plans for next year: Next Year I will attend East Carolina University as a part of the Honors College to pursue a degree in finance.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior is trying to fight off senioritis.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: I would tell underclassmen to only be involved in extracurriculars that give them fulfillment and make them happy.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year would be getting into every college I applied to.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years I see myself as a financial planner working in either Raleigh or Charlotte.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my brother. He is a person who is able to work hard but go with the flow at the same time. He reminds me to always find happiness in my daily life.

I am most unique because: I work hard to achieve all my goals.

What is the one quote you live by: “Success travels in the company of very hard work. There is no trick, no easy way.” - John Wooden

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: The five things I value most in my life at this time are God, family, education, fitness, and friends,

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Bora Bora so I could live in a bungalow on top of the water.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: Most of my classmates do not know that I play a lot of golf.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Freshman year of high school was my favorite because it was not the only year spoiled by coronavirus regulations.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would bring a mega yacht with me so I could sail away from the deserted island in style.

