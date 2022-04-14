James Kenan High School- Charles “Andrew” Pender

Charles “Andrew” Pender

My name is Charles Andrew Pender. I am 18 years old and a senior at James Kenan High School. I am the oldest out of three children. I am black, white, and Native American.I play football, basketball, baseball, and run track. Almost all of my time is taken up by sports but during my free time, I enjoy hanging out with friends and listening to music. I am committed to Presbyterian College to play football for the next 4 years.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior is filling out scholarship applications and writing scholarship essays. It’s also difficult to balance school, sports, and my personal life.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Enjoy the little things. School may feel daunting at times, but one day you will look back and miss the experiences and friends. Learn to breathe a little and make the most of your time.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year has been signing to play D1 football at Presbyterian College. I’ve also greatly enjoyed having a somewhat “normal” school year.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years I see myself coaching young people and contributing to the society that has helped shape me.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential people in my life are my parents. Not only have they supported me, they have shown me how to be the young man I am today and the man I will become in the future.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because: I am tri-racial. I am African American, White, and Native American. My family is part of the Lumbee tribe of NC.

What is the one quote you live by: “It’s not whether you get knocked down; it’s whether you get up.” -Vince Lombardi

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Five things I value most in my life at this point are: family, friends, sports, time, and my best friend Clay.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could go anywhere in the world I would go to Hawaiii because I could be carefree and surrounded by the most beautiful parts of nature.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: My classmates don’t know that I can sing!

Which year of high school was your favorite: My senior year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: My family

