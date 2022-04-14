James B. Hunt High School- Evan Currie

Evan Currie

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Evan Currie and I am a senior at James B. Hunt High School that is graduating in the class of 2022. I am 17 years old and I enjoy spending time with family and friends and working hard to achieve my goals. In my free time, I enjoy playing video games, talking with my friends, and anything that relates to music. In the future, I hope to have a successful career and work to the best of my ability, while also creating a lasting impact on future generations. My biggest goal in life is to make sure I inspire people to achieve their goals and work hard, no matter what may set them back.

Plans for next year: I’m planning on going to a four-year university, although I am not entirely sure where I’m going to go and what I am going to major in.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging tasks as a senior are making the decisions that you base your entire future on. There is a lot of pressure on seniors to pick the right college and career choices and that may become extremely stressful for students.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My advice for underclassmen is to stay motivated while in school. Without motivation, you will not be able to get most of your work done and you will think of school as an afterthought, while your school performance may have an impact on your goals in the future.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year has been hanging out with my friends that I’ve grown extremely close to. They have taught me how to believe in myself and push myself outside of my comfort zone.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Although I do not know exactly what I am going to do in the future, I see myself doing something dealing with math or science within the future and living independently and successfully.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my mom. She has taught me how to be a good person and has taught me the importance of hard work and how it pays off. Also, she taught me how to do everything with kindness and respect.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because of the hard work that I put into all of my projects. In addition, I also stay true to myself and do what I want to do and not what everyone else says.

What is the one quote you live by: “Be yourself because you are just as good as others.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Family, Friends, My achievements, Support, Well-being



If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If there was anywhere I could move in the world, it would most likely be New York City. The reasoning is that I love fast-paced environments and I admire the number of opportunities there are to experience.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing my classmates do not know about me is that I have scoliosis and it affects the way I perform physical actions. I have also been in physical therapy for over two years as a result.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year of high school was surprisingly junior year. This is because I got to experience the hardest and most challenging classes I’ve ever taken in the comfort of my own home, which took away a majority of the stress I would have experienced at school. I also learned that I can do great learning on my own and independently.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I was stranded on a deserted island, I would most likely bring my cell phone and call for help. However, if that was not possible, I would bring a survival guide because it will tell me how to live on the island and what is safe and what is not.

