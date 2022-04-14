Jacksonville High School- Ava Merenda-Perozzi

Ava Merenda-Perozzi

My name is Ava Merenda-Perozzi, I’m from Jacksonville NC, and I’m a senior at Jacksonville High School. My immediate family are my two parents and one older brother, but I have a very big family who are very important to me. I also have two dogs and two cats. I have been dancing since the age of five and I started playing tennis my freshman of high school. I enjoy hanging out with friends, family, dancing, the beach, music, playing tennis, and playing with my dogs. I will be aKending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to major in Exercise and Sports Science to hopefully become a dance physical therapist as well as a dance teacher and choreographer.

Plans for next year: I will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and will be majoring in Exercise and Sports Science.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior is getting through the year. You have all things coming at you whether it’s finishing your senior year, schoolwork, sports, exams, college applications and acceptances, graduation, committing, and so many other things. All these things can pile up and sometimes it’s hard to keep track of what’s coming up but working out a system always helps.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Senioritis is real so don’t doubt it but don’t let it ruin your senior year. Don’t rush high school and I know everyone says that but it’s true. It feels like yesterday I was still in middle school and now I’m about to go to college. Don’t stress too much because I do and did and a lot of the time it is not worth it. Enjoy and take advantage of it while you can.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year must be either the powderpuff game or our football games altogether. I don’t think I can pick one football game that was my favorite or my highlight they were all so fun and made great memories.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years I hope to be teaching dance at a studio but also going to different studios to teach master classes and guest choreograph. Living a good life with a job I love supporting myself.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: I don’t know who the most influential person in my life is because I have so many. There are so many people that influence and inspire me like my parents, my dance instructor, cousins, and friends, and they all influence me in different ways. I don’t know what I would do without them.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because I truly try and see the best in people until they prove me wrong. I really care about the people in my life and will do anything for them and I want people to see the best in me as well.

What is the one quote you live by: “Everything happens for a reason.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Family, Friends, Dance, Education, and mental/physical health.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world, it would be to either stay in the US or Italy. Italy is a place I’ve always wanted to go to, and it would be cool to live there.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I don’t know of anything major that my classmates don’t know about me. I have never even thought about something that I would keep hidden from people even if it wasn’t on purpose.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Junior year, I started becoming good friends with my best friends at the end of sophomore year, but they really came into my life junior year. Everything in my life was just so much fun. Even in the summer, I got the opportunity to go away for a month for a specific program and loved it.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I was stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with me, it would be a boat so I could get off the island but to be able to enjoy the journey.

