Advertisement

Interest rate hikes adding to challenges for prospective homebuyers

Home loan interest rates are now around 5%
Average home loan rates are now around five percent.
Average home loan rates are now around five percent.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s one of the most important decisions you’ll ever have to make - buying a home. But finding one right now is more difficult than some realtors have ever seen. And with a rise in what were historically low interest rates on loans, some buyers are having to re-think their strategies.

“It’s crazy because back in August, three percent, three and a half at most, was what everybody was getting,” Justin Turner, a realtor with Tyre Realty Group said.

Now those rates are averaging around five percent and higher. Historically, that’s not bad, but Turner says the increase is forcing some buyers to settle for less.

“They’re really finding out that maybe that $350,000 house is kind of out of their price range. They may have to settle for $325,000 and below,” Turner explained.

Turner started working in real estate in the midst of COVID-19.

Mike Aldridge, on the other hand, has been in the business for more than 45 years. “We’ve never seen it like this,” he said.

Aldridge and Southerland Realtors says the real challenge for buyers is how high houses are selling for.

“The contracts we got last week, the average was $288,000. That was the list price. It sold for $303,000,” Aldridge explained. “As long as there’s a shortage of houses for sale, you’re selling water in a desert. If you’re selling water in a desert, you can get a lot more than you can get at Harris Teeter.”

Is there any relief in sight?

“Predictions are that homes are going to go up again this year: 9%,” Aldridge said.

Predictions though, of course, are not guarantees.

If you’re looking to buy, most experts advise that you don’t wait for the market to improve, because you could be waiting a long time.

For buyers, the biggest piece of advice is to get a pre-approval letter if you’re going to be buying with a loan. That says to the seller that you’re likely to get approved for the amount you’re offering on the house.

Another thing to note is there just aren’t many homes available. Aldridge said there used to be around 700 to 800 homes available in Pitt County on any given day. Now it’s about 60 or 70.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Katrina Wilson holds images of her late son, Phillip Troublefield.
Family demands answers from police in Duplin Co shooting death
Jartavis Bradshaw | Demario Kornegay | Tyshawn Miller
Three men charged in Mount Olive murder
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game
Eric Whitfield spent two days in jail in February.
Onslow Co. school board member gets probation, ordered to have anger management assessment

Latest News

Ocean Rescue vehicle on the beach in Emerald Isle
‘We can always do better’: Nonprofit expands ocean safety awareness
E-15 summertime gas ban lifted: What does this mean for your vehicle?
New ENC nonprofit expands awareness on water safety
Trillium Health Resources ribbon cutting
Mobile health clinic offers services to rural Eastern Carolina communities