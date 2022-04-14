Innovation Early College High School- Nandini Vishwakarma

Nandini Vishwakarma

My name is Nandini Vishwakarma and I am originally from Uttar Pradesh, India. I moved here from New Zealand about eight years ago and started school right away. From the beginning of high school, I’ve known that I want to work towards a career in which I can interact with and help people. Additionally, I’ve always liked science, especially biology, so I decided to link the two and pursue a career in medicine. Other than that, I also enjoy learning new languages, different cultures, reading, writing, and painting. I hope to be able to travel a lot one day and that has been instilled in me through the many wonderful places I’ve seen already. I also want to build a career that I love and can put my entire being towards, and that is influential to humanity overall.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Balancing work, classes, family, and friends.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Don’t waste your time! Any time that you are spending doing something useless you will regret later.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Getting accepted to different colleges, especially ECU and their Honors College.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Graduated medical school and in a residency, hopefully somewhere abroad.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My guidance counselor

I am most unique because: I am my own person. Many people think you need a special quality to be unique. You don’t. You are unique because you are yourself and because no one else is exactly like you.

What is the one quote you live by: If you can’t change it, make peace with it.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Time, Education, Friends,

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: In India with my family and relatives. Because of COVID and everything, I haven’t been able to visit them for six years.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: Nothing. I don’t hide much from my friends.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Freshmen year. We are the first-class attending our high school and so we were pampered and the center of attention at all times. Also, I had a lot of free time.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: The book Life of Pi by Yann Martel

