Goldsboro police searching for missing man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in locating a missing man.

Goldsboro police say Larry Smith walked away from his home on Robin Street on Tuesday.

The 63-year-old man was last seen around 6:00 p.m. that night walking eastbound on U.S. 70 in the area of Country View Western Store.

Smith was wearing a bright orange shirt and dark pants. He is approximately 6′0 tall.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should call Goldsboro police at 919-580-4216.

