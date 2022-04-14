Advertisement

Goldsboro police searching for missing man

Larry Smith
Larry Smith(Goldsboro police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in locating a missing man.

Goldsboro police say Larry Smith walked away from his home on Robin Street on Tuesday.

The 63-year-old man was last seen around 6:00 p.m. that night walking eastbound on U.S. 70 in the area of Country View Western Store.

Smith was wearing a bright orange shirt and dark pants. He is approximately 6′0 tall.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should call Goldsboro police at 919-580-4216.

