ECU sprinter Burris turning into one of nation’s best

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU track and field has one of the fastest sprinters in the country right now. North Carolina native Royal Burris.

“Well I played football first and I was fast and they were like well you should try track. You might like it,” says ECU sprinter Royal Burris, “I liked it and I was like oh I can go further with this in football so I just stuck to it and I’m Sprinter now.”

“You know the kids follow him. They really do follow him,” says ECU track and field head coach Curt Kraft, “He has the lead in the rest of the student athletes follow him.”

Runners on the track follow Burris too.

“Last year at the conference finals I didn’t make the final. This year I won the conference championship,” says Burris “So, a lot of hard work that’s been going on, a lot of good coaching has gotten me to where I want to be at.”

He won the 200 meter championship at the conference indoor meet, beating an Olympian, and finished with the 26th fastest time in the nation this winter in the event.

“I knew I’ve been working hard enough to be strong enough to maintain my race,” says Burris, “So, when we got to the top of the curve and I caught him I knew I was going to win.”

“You know there’s benchmarks in our sports. The benchmark for a guy 200 is to run 20 seconds, to break 21,” says Kraft, “He broke 21 seconds indoors. That is really really tough to do on an indoor track so the sky is the limit for that young man. He’s got a bright future.”

Outdoors Burris is getting even faster. He set his personal record at their home meet, going under 21 seconds again this month, as he won the race.

“Got to make it to regionals this year. That is the big goal because I didn’t make it last year,” says Burris, “So I am trying to make sure I get to nationals, really, but I have to go to regionals to get to nationals. The goal is to get fast enough to qualify for that.”

