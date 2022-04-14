Drought conditions worsen for inland areas; improve for coastal

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While Eastern North Carolina has seen some rainfall in the last week, it has not been widespread nor enough to improve the drought for all areas. The severe drought area is expanding westward for some inland counties including Pitt, Greene, Lenoir, Wayne, Duplin, and Sampson, while the severe drought for Onslow County is improving to moderate drought. Areas from New Bern to Engelhard are now listed as abnormally dry instead of carrying a drought designation.

The prime growing season for many crops is beginning, so rainfall becomes more precious over the coming weeks. April rainfall averages nearly 3 inches for Eastern North Carolina, making it one of our driest months. This also means a couple of soaking rains could make a big improvement in the drought, however none are seen in our First Alert 8 day forecast.

Drought Monitor April 14, 2022 (WITN)

Some rain is expected this evening and overnight, but not enough to improve the drought. Other chances in the next week appear to be limited as well. The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. - Phillip Williams

