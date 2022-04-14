Advertisement

Drought conditions worsen for inland areas; improve for coastal

Severe drought covers multiple counties from Pitt through Duplin
By Phillip Williams
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While Eastern North Carolina has seen some rainfall in the last week, it has not been widespread nor enough to improve the drought for all areas. The severe drought area is expanding westward for some inland counties including Pitt, Greene, Lenoir, Wayne, Duplin, and Sampson, while the severe drought for Onslow County is improving to moderate drought. Areas from New Bern to Engelhard are now listed as abnormally dry instead of carrying a drought designation.

The prime growing season for many crops is beginning, so rainfall becomes more precious over the coming weeks. April rainfall averages nearly 3 inches for Eastern North Carolina, making it one of our driest months. This also means a couple of soaking rains could make a big improvement in the drought, however none are seen in our First Alert 8 day forecast.

Drought Monitor April 14, 2022
Drought Monitor April 14, 2022(WITN)

Some rain is expected this evening and overnight, but not enough to improve the drought. Other chances in the next week appear to be limited as well. The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
WILLIAM SILVER III
DEPUTIES: Rocky Mount man charged after running from traffic stop, leaving child in car
The British-Polish company, Walletmor, is selling microchips as alternative payment options.
Tech company will implant payment chip into your hand
Just two counties remain in the medium risk category.
CDC: 98 counties in low risk for community spread of virus
Limited stations in North Carolina sell E-15 gas
E-15 summertime gas ban lifted: What does this mean for your vehicle?

Latest News

ECU Health unveiled its new logo Thursday morning.
Greenville hospital becoming ECU Health Medical Center
Officials identify body found in Edgecombe County
Officials identify body found in Edgecombe County
CDC: 98 counties in low risk for community spread of virus
CDC: 98 counties in low risk for community spread of virus
Shrek hits stage tonight in Pinetown
Shrek hits stage tonight in Pinetown