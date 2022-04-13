Advertisement

Wood Ducks drop home opener

Kannapolis 7, Down East 2
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks dropped their home opener on Tuesday night 7-2 to Kannapolis.

The Woodies did get the lead in the 3rd inning when Daniel Mateo stole third and advanced home on a throwing error.

Kannapolis put up a big 6-run inning in the 4th and never looked back. The Wood Ducks have yet to win this year and are 0-4. Cannon Ballers are 4-0.

They meet again five more times this week.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina Wilson holds images of her late son, Phillip Troublefield.
Family demands answers from police in Duplin Co shooting death
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game
Jartavis Bradshaw | Demario Kornegay | Tyshawn Miller
Three men charged in Mount Olive murder
Eric Whitfield spent two days in jail in February.
Onslow Co. school board member gets probation, ordered to have anger management assessment

Latest News

Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes pad division lead, win at N.Y. Rangers
East Duplin baseball blanks North Lenoir
East Duplin baseball blanks North Lenoir, Cavenaugh strikes out 16 in one-hit shutout
Wood Ducks drop home opener
Wood Ducks drop home opener
Former Farmville Central and NC State star Terquavion Smith entering NBA Draft
Former Farmville Central and NC State star Terquavion Smith entering NBA Draft