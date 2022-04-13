Wood Ducks drop home opener

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks dropped their home opener on Tuesday night 7-2 to Kannapolis.

The Woodies did get the lead in the 3rd inning when Daniel Mateo stole third and advanced home on a throwing error.

Kannapolis put up a big 6-run inning in the 4th and never looked back. The Wood Ducks have yet to win this year and are 0-4. Cannon Ballers are 4-0.

They meet again five more times this week.

