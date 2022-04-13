Edgecombe County sheriff’s deputies investigate homicide

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Deputies are investigating after finding one woman dead early Wednesday morning.

Edgecombe County deputies went out to a shots fired call around 5:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Ellis Road.

According to officials, when deputies got there they found one woman dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (252) 641-7944.

