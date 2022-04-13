Video: Michigan officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Video shows a police officer struggled with a Black man before fatally shooting him from behind while the man was on the ground.
Police released video from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop.
Video shows Lyoya trying to run from the scene, and a violent struggle over the officer’s Taser.
The new police chief in Michigan’s second-largest city says he released the videos in the spirit of transparency.
State police are investigating the shooting.
