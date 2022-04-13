Advertisement

Video: Michigan officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him

Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya shooting incident.(Attorney Ben Crump/The Lyoya family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Video shows a police officer struggled with a Black man before fatally shooting him from behind while the man was on the ground.

Police released video from different sources Wednesday, nine days after Patrick Lyoya was killed during a traffic stop.

Video shows Lyoya trying to run from the scene, and a violent struggle over the officer’s Taser.

The new police chief in Michigan’s second-largest city says he released the videos in the spirit of transparency.

State police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

