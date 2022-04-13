Teacher of the Week: Sharon Dellinger from Moss Hill Elementary School

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for April 13 is Sharon Dellinger from Moss Hill Elementary School.

Dellinger says her love for teaching began at a young age. She recalls playing teacher with her dolls by sitting them all in desks and reading to them out loud. Twenty-six years later, she is still teaching.

Dellinger currently teaches second grade. She says her ultimate goal is to see students succeed academically, socially and emotionally. She says making a difference in her students lives is her calling and empowering them to go above and beyond brings her joy. She says her teaching “comes from the heart” and she loves to make learning fun.

Dellinger’s impact on her students lasts well beyond their year in her classroom. Recently, a student she taught many years ago, who is now an adult and a teacher herself, messaged Dellinger on Facebook, saying " I don’t know if you remember me or not, but you taught me in 2nd grade at Township Three School. You were my favorite teacher then and even today when I read to my kids, I try to do the voices and act out the characters like you used to do. Thank you so much for being the best teacher to me years ago and giving me my love of books to pass down to my own children now.”

Dellinger is not only recognized by her students, but her colleagues, as well. She was recently selected as Teacher of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year. Additionally, she has received many grants and awards for numerous schools she has taught at over the years.

Dellinger’s husband is also a teacher assistant at Moss Hill Elementary School. She says she loves that they can ride to work together everyday. When she’s not in the classroom, she enjoys spending time with her 4 dogs, along with the chicks, ducks and goose in her backyard farm.

The person who nominated Mrs. Dellinger wrote: “I am a parent of a second grader at Moss Hill Elementary School in Kinston, NC.

Since my daughter started kindergarten, her school year has been anything but normal. With COVID hitting and closing schools, virtual learning, and having to wear masks, there have been many challenges for students, teachers and parents.

Sharon Dellinger at Moss Hill School has been a phenomenon, hands down, wonderful second grade teacher for my daughter. She makes sure her students have what they need to be the best. Mrs. Dellinger has a kind, loving, genuine heart. You can tell she really loves and cares about her students. She makes sure they know they are loved and cared for.

My child loves going to school and always looks forward to learning because Mrs. Dellinger always makes learning fun. She will come up with a song, a rhyme, a dance or something to help the students remember what is being taught. Sharon Dellinger is a “Moss Hill Terrific Tiger.” Mrs. Dellinger won the Moss Hill Teacher of the Year Award this year. I would like to nominate Sharon Dellinger from Moss Hill Elementary School for the Teacher of the Week Award.”

Congratulations Mrs. Dellinger!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

