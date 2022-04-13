Advertisement

Stone Soup fundraiser happening today to benefit residents in need

Stone Soup fundraiser
Stone Soup fundraiser(Stone Soup)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church is stewing up soup Wednesday to benefit those in need.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is hosting its annual Stone Soup fundraiser with 12 local restaurants serving up their best recipes. This year’s event is drive-thru style, so people can place orders, drive up to the church and pick up their meals from 4:30 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the church’s food pantry to help fight food insecurity right here in Eastern Carolina.

The fundraisers co-chair says they will also be supporting the restaurants involved who have had a tough few years with the pandemic, labor shortages and supply chain issues.

“We actually paid the restaurants this year and last year for their contribution. We wanted to be able to help them. We know the rising cost of food this year is impacting them,” said Stone Soup Co-Chair Miki Ragsdale.

Some participating restaurants include The Scullery, DAP House, Starlight, and Side Bar.

Wood Ducks home opener brings out Down East super-fans
