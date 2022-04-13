Advertisement

Deputies arrest Rocky Mount man after running from traffic stop, leaving child in car

WILLIAM SILVER III
WILLIAM SILVER III(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested on multiple charges after handing drugs to an officer, resisting arrest and leaving a child in the car.

Officials said it all happened Monday during a traffic stop on the US 64 Bypass when two Edgecombe County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a car driven by William Silver III.

The deputies searched the car because they smelled marijuana. They say Silver also handed one of the deputies some marijuana.

He then broke away from officials leaving a two-year-old alone in the car.

According to officials, Silver crossed all lanes of travel and jumped down an embankment from the westbound lane.

A K9 tracked Silver for about half a mile. He was then taken into custody without incident.

Additionally, a loaded handgun was found under the driver’s seat along with more marijuana.

Child Protective Services examined the two-year-old and returned him to his mother.

Silver was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting a public officer, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for sale of a controlled substance and misdemeanor child abuse.

Silver was placed at the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $7,500 bond.

He is currently on probation.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Katrina Wilson holds images of her late son, Phillip Troublefield.
Family demands answers from police in Duplin Co shooting death
Jartavis Bradshaw | Demario Kornegay | Tyshawn Miller
Three men charged in Mount Olive murder
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game
Eric Whitfield spent two days in jail in February.
Onslow Co. school board member gets probation, ordered to have anger management assessment

Latest News

Wood Ducks home opener brings out Down East super-fans
Wood Ducks home opener brings out Down East super-fans
Soldiers who saw paratrooper alive last at Cape Lookout face courts-martial
Soldiers who saw paratrooper alive last at Cape Lookout face courts-martial
Down East Wood Ducks
Wood Ducks home opener brings out Down East super-fans
Korean company expands Tarboro plant, adds jobs