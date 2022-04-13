Deputies arrest Rocky Mount man after running from traffic stop, leaving child in car

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested on multiple charges after handing drugs to an officer, resisting arrest and leaving a child in the car.

Officials said it all happened Monday during a traffic stop on the US 64 Bypass when two Edgecombe County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a car driven by William Silver III.

The deputies searched the car because they smelled marijuana. They say Silver also handed one of the deputies some marijuana.

He then broke away from officials leaving a two-year-old alone in the car.

According to officials, Silver crossed all lanes of travel and jumped down an embankment from the westbound lane.

A K9 tracked Silver for about half a mile. He was then taken into custody without incident.

Additionally, a loaded handgun was found under the driver’s seat along with more marijuana.

Child Protective Services examined the two-year-old and returned him to his mother.

Silver was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting a public officer, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for sale of a controlled substance and misdemeanor child abuse.

Silver was placed at the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $7,500 bond.

He is currently on probation.

