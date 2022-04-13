Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Penny

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Penny.

Penny is a very cuddly pup who loves people, peanut butter and going on walks. Volunteers say she gets a little nervous when she’s left alone, but overall is a quiet and super sweet girl.

Penny tested positive for heartworms, but is being treated. Volunteers ask that you speak with your veterinarian before adopting her.

If you’re interested with Penny or any of the pets at the humane society, click here.

